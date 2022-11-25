Shraddha Murder Case: Police access Shraddha’s records from Vasai dentist

FPJ

Vasai: The Delhi police on Thursday recorded the statement of Dr Ishan Motha, a dentist from Vasai, at whose clinic Shraddha Walkar had gotten three root canal operations done and one wisdom tooth extracted when she lived there.

Dr Motha was questioned as the Delhi police had recovered a jaw from the Mehrauli forest where Shraddha’s live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala had claimed he had disposed of the chopped parts of her body after he strangled her to death in May. Police suspect the jaw could be that of Shraddha’s and to confirm they recorded the dentist’s statement and took her dental records from him. The jawbone found in the forest will be matched with the dental X-ray which was taken at Dr Motha’s clinic.

Dr Motha informed the police that Shraddha would be accompanied by Aaftab during her visits to his clinic for dental treatment in 2021 and that his interaction with the latter was limited only to the treatment.

The Delhi police along with Meera Bhayandar Vasai Police are also searching for her mobile phone in the Bhayandar Creek where Aaftab claimed he threw it after killing, chopping and disposing of her body part by part. They enlisted the help of two boats and divers to search for the mobile phone which was not recovered in today’s search. The search will be continued on Friday under the Virar Churchgate railway bridge near Bhayandar railway station, police said.

