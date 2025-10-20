Shocking Video: Policeman Brutally Beats Terrified Dog Taking Shelter In Thakurli's Bombay Velvet Cafe Amid Firecrackers; Netizens Demand Action

Dog Brutally Beaten By Policeman In Thakurli Cafe | Instagram

A disturbing video from Thakurli showed an on-duty policeman brutally beating an elderly dog who had taken shelter inside a cafe to escape the loud bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

The horrifying incident occurred at Thakurli's Bombay Velvet Cafe. The video posted on Street Dogs of Bombay and Fight Against Animal Cruelties Instagram handles wrote "Last night, an elderly, harmless dog took shelter inside Bombay Velvet Café, scared by the loud firecrackers bursting outside." The video showed the policeman brutally beating the dog with a stick. "In the moment of chaos, an on-duty policeman was seen reacting harshly, perhaps out of fear or misunderstanding."

At one point, the policeman can be heard hurling abuses while striking the animal so hard that the dog cries of in pain.

Though nothing is clear on the video as to what led the policeman to hit the dog, the disturbing video has gone viral on social media and have also triggered widespread anger among animal rights activists and citizens. In the comments section, one user citing sourses said that the constable was reportedly instructed by the Cafe staff.

Reactions on the viral video

Slamming the policeman, a user wrote, "Since when police has started doing security jobs for resto bars?"

Calling the pain heartbreaking, another user added, "May every person capable of so much hate face the same amount of brutality and helpless that these beings face all their life"

A user also called for "action against the police man"

Some other user also inquired saying, "Is the dog okay?"

Calling out the policeman's action, a user said that such kind of actions ruin policeman's reputation compared to many who are doing so much for the voiceless, right from "feeding them, taking care of them."

