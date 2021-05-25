Shocking! Mumbai man arrested for raping his 11-year-old daughter in Andheri

A 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday by Andheri Police for allegedly raping and repeatedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter since March. The man has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the incident came to light on Sunday, after the complainant saw the 11-year-old girl crying outside her house. Upon enquiring, the girl revealed that her father had beaten her up, to which the woman tried to console her, saying that parents often lose their calm on children and give them a beating. The girl, however, further revealed that the father was also doing 'wrong things' with her, later claiming as sexual assault.

The woman took the girl in confidence and asked her the details, which is when the girl said that earlier this year, her parents had a falling out and the mother left the house, leaving the girl and her nine-year-old sister with their father. The father then first sexually assaulted the 11-year-old girl on Holi, March 29, which continued since. The woman, a special executive officer, immediately took the girl to a doctor, who confirmed the claims and they approached Andheri Police on Sunday.

The same evening, the girl's father was arrested and booked under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act for rape.