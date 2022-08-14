Shiv Sangram leader Vinayak Mete killed in an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Vinayak Mete, the head of the Shiv Sangram Party, passed away in an accident as per media reports. At 5.30 am, Vinayak Mete's car was involved in an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Vinayak Mete was one of two people who sustained injuries. He passed away while receiving care at the MGM Hospital.

Mete was reportedly travelling to Mumbai for a discussion over Maratha reservations, as per the information that was given. At 5:30 in the morning, Vinayak Mete's car was involved in a tragic accident in the Madap tunnel while it was travelling from the Pune-Mumbai Express towards Mumbai.

Unknown vehicle collided with Mete's vehicle. He suffered severe injuries. The security of Mete was also injured in the accident. Following the mishap, Mete was admitted to the MGM (Mahatma Gandhi Mission) Hospital in Kamothe (Panvel).

Mete's health was severe and therefore he was moved to the intensive care unit. He suffered serious head, neck, and limb injuries. he passed away while receiving medical attention.

Vinayak Mete waited an hour for assistance

As per the driver, Mete did not receive any assistance for an hour following the accident. After the accident, they attempted to stop the other vehicles for assistance, but nobody did so. Driver Eknath Kadam claimed that a little tempo driver assisted us.

He had travelled to Mumbai to attend a meeting about the Maratha reservation.

At the Sahyadri guest home in Mumbai, a conference regarding Maratha facilities and reservations was scheduled.

At midday, a meeting was convened. At this meeting, the chief minister and other leaders were also present. Mete was travelling from Beed to Mumbai via Pune. However, at 5.30 am, his car was involved in an accident.