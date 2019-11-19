Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana now compares BJP to Muhammad Ghori

The Sena is in talks with the Congress and the NCP currently to form a non-BJP government in the Maharashtra.

In the editorial, the Sena said, "Muhammad of Ghor, said to have laid the foundation of Islamic rule in India, fought several battles with Hindu king Prithviraj Chauhan and the latter always spared him (after defeat). But when the invader won a battle, he killed Prihtviraj Chauhan." "Even in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has spared such ungrateful people several times and now they are trying to back-stab us," the editorial said, without mentioning the BJP by name.

The editorial also lashed out at Sena being allotted seats on the opposition side in both houses of Parliament, as announced by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday.

Joshi had said the decision was made as the Sena's minister - Arvind Sawant - had resigned from the Union government and the party was "working out" an alliance with the Congress and the NCP to form the government in Maharashtra.

"Who decided our sitting arrangement when there was no meeting of the NDA held for the same? Earlier, Lal Krishna Advani was the chief of the NDA and George Fernandes was its convener. Who is the chief and convener of the NDA today?" the Sena asked in the editorial.