Maha Impasse: Uddhav to be CM for five years with NCP, Congress Deputies?

According to sources, the three-party-coalition between Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP, have reached a common understanding for the government formation in Maharashtra. The coalition is expected to take charge from early December.

If everything goes as planned, sources claim that Maharashtra will have one Chief Minister, expectedly Uddhav Thackeray and two Deputy Chief Ministers, one each from the NCP and Congress. The coalition seems to be sure about a five-year CM’s post to be assigned to Uddhav Thackeray with no-rotation policy.

The 42 portfolios will be shared with the three parties evenly. The Sena has 56 seats in the 288-member House followed by NCP (54) and Congress with (44) — the portfolio split could likely be 15, 14 and 13 in that order.

Sources also said that the decision of the Peaker’s post has been given to Congress and an expected name is Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has seemingly been the driving force behind forming a non-BJP government. He also carefully talked to journalists as to not reveal any plans.

“We have discussed in detail the political situation in Maharashtra… We will keep an eye on the situation in Maharashtra. Congress and NCP leaders will hold further talks on the future course of action,” Pawar said.

Uddhav, who is expected to visit Delhi soon, has apparently deferred his proposed visit on November 24 to Ayodhya as it won’t be in alignment with the politics of Shiv Sena’s new allies.

Congress is in no hurry to form the government with its ideological rival, Shiv Sena. Congress wants to be more clear with several other issues before. “We are going in that direction but we will not hurry. We need clarity on some issues. There needs to be some clarity on the ideological front also,” a senior Congress leader said.