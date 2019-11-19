Mayoral election: Unopposed, Shiv Sena set to sail through

So, we have decided to not compromise with the party ideology by joining the ranks with opposition parties. In 2022, BJP will have the numbers and win the mayoral poll on its own,” said Asish Shelar, BJP leader.

Shiv Sena has ruled the BMC for over two decades with BJP's support. BJP's decision to opt out of the race has paved the way for Sena to retain the mayor's post.

The BMC has a total of 227 corporators and the mayor is elected by them. At present, the Sena has 84 corporators, BJP 82. In 2017, BJP had backed Sena’s Vishwanath Mahadeshwar for the post.

According to leader of the opposition Ravi Raja, Congress does not have the numbers in the House to elect the mayor. Also, they have been directed by senior leaders not to field candidates.

"Staying away from mayoral poll does not mean that we are supporting Sena. The orders of not filing nominations have come from out senior leaders," Raja said.