 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vijay Salvi Accuses KDMC Officials Of Colluding In Commercial Misuse Of Public Playgrounds
Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vijay Salvi Accuses KDMC Officials Of Colluding In Commercial Misuse Of Public Playgrounds

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Vijay Salvi has accused KDMC officials of colluding in the commercial misuse of playgrounds and gardens in Kalyan-Dombivli. Alleging illegal renting of public sports spaces for markets, Salvi has demanded immediate action, warning of an agitation if the practice continues.

Danish AzmiUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Kalyan: Alleging rampant misuse of public sports infrastructure, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) deputy leader Vijay Salvi has accused officials of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) of colluding in the commercial exploitation of playgrounds and gardens meant exclusively for sports and cultural activities.

Warning of Agitation

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Municipal Commissioner, Salvi has demanded an immediate halt to the commercial use of playgrounds, warning of a large-scale agitation if corrective action is not taken without delay.

According to Salvi, several playgrounds and public gardens across Kalyan and Dombivli are being openly rented out for commercial purposes such as vegetable markets and other business activities. He alleged that this illegal practice is flourishing with the tacit approval and protection of certain municipal officials, resulting in significant inconvenience to sportspersons, children and residents.

Public Funds Misused, Athletes Deprived

“These grounds were developed using public funds to promote sports and cultural programmes. Instead, they are being converted into business centres, depriving young athletes of basic facilities,” Salvi stated in his letter.

Citing a recent incident at the Yashwantrao Chavan Kridangan (popularly known as Maxi Ground), Salvi claimed that despite an authorised programme being scheduled, attempts were made to forcibly set up a vegetable market on the premises. “Such incidents cannot occur without administrative backing,” he alleged, adding that a nexus between officials and middlemen is enabling the illegal activities.

Union HM Amit Shah To Deliver Keynote Address At National Conference On 'Tackling Cyber-Enabled...
Damage to Property and Sporting Culture

Salvi further claimed that the unauthorised commercial use not only damages public property but also undermines the city’s sporting culture, while a few individuals allegedly earn “hefty commissions” at the cost of public interest.

Issuing a stern warning, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said that if the municipal administration fails to immediately stop the commercial exploitation of playgrounds and initiate strict action against the officials involved, the party will launch an aggressive agitation across Kalyan and Dombivli.

He reiterated that playgrounds must strictly be reserved for sports, fitness and cultural events, and any deviation from this purpose would not be tolerated. “If the administration continues to turn a blind eye, the responsibility for the consequences will lie solely with the municipal authorities,” Salvi cautioned.

