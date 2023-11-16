Shiv Sena (UBT) Deputy Leader Advay Hiray Sent To 5-Day Police Custody; Uddhav Thackeray Asserts Party's Full Support

Shiv Sena UBT leader Advay Hiray |

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Advay Hiray was sent to five days police custody on Thursday when he was produced before the court. Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray stated that the party is firmly behind Hiray and that all such scores will be settled once the Shiv Sena (UBT) comes to power in the state again.

In the case of non-repayment of Rs 7.46 crore of loans to Malegaon based Renulka Powerloom Industrial Co-Operative society, Hiray was sent to police custody till November 20. The economic offences wing of Nashik rural police had nabbed Hiray from Bhopal on Wednesday. He was produced before the court on Thursday. The court sent him to five days of police custody.

None of the loan installments paid

Police told the court that none of the installments of the loans were paid and the bank has been able to recover only Rs 1.78 crore by auctioning the mortgaged property. They also stated that around Rs 6 crore of the loan amount was transferred to Vyankatesh Bank where Dr Hiray is Chairman and that they have to investigate how this money was spent. Dr Hiray's counsel argued that the investigation in the case is over and all documents related to the case have already been confiscated and hence the police custody was absolutely unnecessary.

Thackeray extends support to Hiray

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray said that the party stands firmly with Hiray. "Action is taken against Hiray, no action is taken on those against whom we have levelled allegations. We shall settle all such scores once we get back to power in the state," Thackeray added.