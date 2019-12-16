Shiv Sena staged protest in Mumbai against Rahul Gandhi remarks

Nagpur: Even though the Shiv Sena leadership has taken a conscious decision to not react to BJP’s call to choose between power and Savarkar, a section of party workers on Monday staged protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’ "rape in India" barb and statement that his name was Rahul Gandhi, not "Rahul Savarkar."

Sena leaders from Vile Parle shouted slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi. Shiv Sena leader Jitendra Janavle, who organised today’s protest, informed that he has dispatched "Majhi Jamathep’’ written by Veer Savarkar. "I hope after reading this book, Gandhi will refrain from insulting Savarkar,’’ he noted.

Janavale termed Gandhi’s remarks as ‘’childish’’ and reminded that former prime minister Indira Gandhi had released a stamp in the memory of Savarkar and former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had laid the foundation stone for Savarkar memorial in Andaman.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had said there will be no compromises on Damodar Savarkar in a veiled threat to Maharashtra ally Congress.