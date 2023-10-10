Mumbai: Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Withdraws Application Seeking Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park | Swapnil Sakhare

Mumbai: Shiv Sena's Shinde faction, on Tuesday withdrew their application seeking permission to hold the party's Dussehra gathering function at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Maidan in Dadar. The Party's leader & applicant of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Sada Sarvankar took to his social media account and announced the withdrawal of application from his party's side.

Sarvankar recalled the party's former chief Late Balasaheb Thackeray's speeches at the iconic Shivaji park. He also lauded CM Shinde's efforts, who ordered that Dussehra will be celebrated in the same spirit as earlier used to be.

Sada Sarvankar Shares Update On Application Withdrawal

Taking to his social media account on X, Sarvankar posted, "Dussehra is an important festival of Hindus! This is a festival for Shiv Sainiks.Honorable Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray has been continuously giving fiery Hindutva thoughts from Shivtirtha for the past 50 years."

"Shiv Sena leader, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Hon'ble Eknathji Shinde Saheb took a peacemaking stance by announcing that the Dussehra gathering of Shiv Sena would be held in the same spirit this year too and to avoid disputes between each other during Hindu festivals. Public thanks to him on behalf of Shiv Sainik and Hindu people," he added.

Further confirming the party's application withdrawal, Sarvankar wrote, "As per CM Shinde's suggestion, we are withdrawing the application for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park Maidan, Dussehra Gathering!"

Shiv Sena (UBT) Likely To Hold Dussehra Melava At Shivaji Park This Year Too

This move by the Shinde camp has paved the way for the Shiv Sena (UBT) to once again claim their permission to hold the Dussehra Melava at the Shivaji Park, according to their tradition.

Earlier this week, Shambhuraj Desai, State Excise minister and Shiv Sena leader while speaking to media said, "I know that Shiv Sena party used to hold Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park. The real Shiv Sena is those who have the bow and arrow symbol and we possess both name and symbol. So we are confident we will get the ground this year."

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP while speaking to media said, "Since, last 50-55 years, we have been conducting Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park. This year too, we will address it in Shivaji Park. Let them lay as much as hurdle in our way, let them call Army from Delhi to stop us but we will address the rally at Shivaji Park."

