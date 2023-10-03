 Mumbai: BMC To Take Decision In 2-3 Days On Permission Sought By Both Sena Factions Vying For Shivaji Park Venue For Dussehra Rally
Officers are taking legal opinion before making any decision to avoid further legal complications if either of the parties goes to the high court

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File pic

Like last year, this year too, both Both Sena Factions have sought permission from BMC to conduct a rally at Shivaji Park ground on Dussehra. But, officers are taking legal opinion before making any decision to avoid further legal complications if either of the parties goes to the high court. BMC may take a decision in the next 2-3 days on both the applications.

Last year, Both UBT and Eknath Shinde led Shivsena had submitted applications for the rally. Thereafter, The conflict went into the High Court where UBT Sena got the chance to address the Dussehra Rally at Shivaji Park. But this year, Shiv Sena has left no stone unturned to get the Shivaji Park ground and filed two applications in the month of August.  

On the other hand, both the party leaders are confident that they will get permission from BMC.

Sada Sarvankar, applicant of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) Said, “Since last 25 years i have been filing the application from Shiv Sena party and this year too i have submitted the application. I am confident that We will get the ground on Dussehra. We are waiting for the BMC decision. If BMC takes decision against us then Eknath Shinde Saheb will take further decision. I am just a small party worker of Shiv Sena."

"Confident that we will get the ground this year": Shambhuraj Desai

Shambhuraj Desai, State Excise minister and Shiv Sena leader while speaking to Media said, "I know that Shiv Sena party used to hold Dussehra rally in Shivaji Park. The Shiv Sena whose symbol is bow and arrow and we possessed both name and symbol. So we are confident we will get the ground this year."

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP while speaking to media said, "Since, last 50-55 years, we have been conducting Dussehra rallies at Shivaji Park. This year too, we will address it in Shivaji Park. let them lay as much as hurdle in our way, let them call Army from Delhi to stop us but we will address the rally at Shivaji Park." 

article-image
