Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai today

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting today at the party headquarters in Mumbai.

Thackeray will likely discuss the future course of action after the election commission recognised the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, stated news agency ANI.

Sourced told the news agency that all MLAs of the faction have been instructed to be present at the meeting which will be held at 12.30 pm.

Uddhav on Sunday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah quoting an iconic dialogue from Bollywood film Mr India-- 'Mogambo khush hua [Mogambo is happy]'.

Election Commission allots party name, symbol to Shinde faction

The Election Commission of India on February 17 allotted the party name [Shiv Sena] and the symbol [bow and arrow] to the CM Shinde-led group.

Following that Uddhav Thackeray said that the ruling party has stooped to low-level in politics that their 'mashaal' [flaming torch symbol] could be taken away. He added, "They can steal the 'bow and arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people."

In a jibe to Shah, he said, "Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'."

Thackeray moves Supreme Court

On Monday, Thackeray moved Supreme Court challenging EC's decision of alloting Shinde the party name and symbol. The case will be heard on February 21.

