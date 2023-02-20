e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai today

Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai today

Uddhav Thackeray will likely discuss the future course of action after the election commission recognised the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.

ANIUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
article-image
Former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo
Follow us on

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an important meeting today at the party headquarters in Mumbai.

Thackeray will likely discuss the future course of action after the election commission recognised the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena, stated news agency ANI.

Sourced told the news agency that all MLAs of the faction have been instructed to be present at the meeting which will be held at 12.30 pm.

Uddhav on Sunday took a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah quoting an iconic dialogue from Bollywood film Mr India-- 'Mogambo khush hua [Mogambo is happy]'.

Read Also
Shiv Sena row: Maha CM Eknath Shinde takes over party office at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai
article-image

Election Commission allots party name, symbol to Shinde faction

The Election Commission of India on February 17 allotted the party name [Shiv Sena] and the symbol [bow and arrow] to the CM Shinde-led group.

Following that Uddhav Thackeray said that the ruling party has stooped to low-level in politics that their 'mashaal' [flaming torch symbol] could be taken away. He added, "They can steal the 'bow and arrow' but they can't take out Lord Ram from the hearts of people."

Read Also
Shiv Sena row: Uddhav faction loses Twitter verification after party name, symbol
article-image

In a jibe to Shah, he said, "Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has taken the decision in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'."

Thackeray moves Supreme Court

On Monday, Thackeray moved Supreme Court challenging EC's decision of alloting Shinde the party name and symbol. The case will be heard on February 21.

Read Also
Shiv Sena row: Supreme Court schedules hearing on Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging EC decision on...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena row: Mumbai Police beefs up security at BMC headquarters after Shinde faction wins party...

Shiv Sena row: Mumbai Police beefs up security at BMC headquarters after Shinde faction wins party...

Mumbai: First electric AC double-decker bus to run from CSMT-NCPA tomorrow; check fare, timings here

Mumbai: First electric AC double-decker bus to run from CSMT-NCPA tomorrow; check fare, timings here

Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai today

Shiv Sena row: Uddhav Thackeray to convene key meeting of MLAs in Mumbai today

Mumbai: Goregaon hostel principal nabbed for molesting minor

Mumbai: Goregaon hostel principal nabbed for molesting minor

This bank is willing to extend loan to Adani Group for Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai

This bank is willing to extend loan to Adani Group for Dharavi redevelopment project in Mumbai