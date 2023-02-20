Shiv Sena row: Uddhav faction loses Twitter verification after party name, symbol

Former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Trouble seems to be mounting for Uddhav Thackeray after Election Commission's verdict that party symbol [bow and arrow] and name [Shiv Sena] belong to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group.

Amidst the concerns, Thackeray-led Shiv Sena [UBT] has also lost verification on Twitter after its handle was changed from @/ShivSena to @/ShivSenaUBT_ following the EC order.

The party's media handle has also lost its verified blue tick after being named as @/ShivsenaUBTComm.

According to a report in India Today, the verification was lost after the Twitter handles were changed. Presently, there is no verified handle by Shiv Sena's name on Twitter.

The party handle lost verification tick after changing handle | Twitter screenshot

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)