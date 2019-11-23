Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress govt won’t last 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari

The state is going to five-phased polls from November 30. “Opportunism is the base of their alliance. The three parties have become united with the only motto to keep the BJP out of power.

I have doubts whether this government will be formed... Even if it is formed, it will not last beyond six to eight months,” Gadkari told PTI. Asked if the BJP will try forming the government in case the alliance breaks, the minister said in case of such circumstances, the party will decide its future course of strategy.

“Anything can happen in cricket and politics”, he quipped adding it was beyond his comprehension why the three parties will forge an alliance to form the govt despite huge ideological differences.

Meanwhile in Nagpur, Gadkari said, “Whosoever forms the govt, work will be carried out in a good manner. Irrespective of whose govt comes to power in Maharashtra, we will get the work done in farmers’ interest. Farmers are more important... who is part of the government is insignificant.”