‘Anything can happen in cricket and politics’: Nitin Gadkari on Maharashtra impasse

When asked about the prospects of government formation in Maharashtra Gadkari said that anything can happen as he drew parallels with cricket and politics. "Anything can happen in cricket and politics. Sometimes you feel you are losing the match, but the result is exactly the opposite. Also, I have just arrived from Delhi, I don't know the detailed politics of Maharashtra," he said.

Leaders of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena, who are having talks to form a non-BJP government in Maharashtra, have prepared a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) which will now be sent to senior leaderships of three parties.

BJP, which emerged the single-largest party with 105 seats in 288-member assembly, expressed its inability to form the government after logjam with Shiv Sean which insisted on an equal share of power and the post of Chief Minister for half-term. The state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari later gave time to both Shiv Sena and NCP which also expressed their inability to form the government within the given time-frame.