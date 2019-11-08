Don’t link RSS chief to govt formation, says Nitin Gadkari

Speaking to reporters here, the Lok Sabha member from Nagpur also ruled out his return to his home state to assume the top job. “Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government,” Gadkari said.

To another query, he said, “RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat or the Sangh have no relation with all this. It won’t be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation).”

Amid the impasse, farm activist Kishore Tiwari, who joined Sena ahead of the poll, recently said Bhagwat must depute Gadkari to resolve the BJP-Sena power-tussle.