Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil Threatens Journalists, Later Apologises After Backlash And Media Boycott | Video | X / @SDPatil_16

Mumbai: A controversy erupted after Lok Sabha member Sanjay Dina Patil, one of the six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who joined the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, on Thursday hurled expletives at journalists and threatened them, only to express regret later after facing a backlash and media boycott.

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As Patil's outburst caused a political storm and put the Shiv Sena in an embarrassing position, party head and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde quickly stepped in and asked him to express regret to which he complied later in the day.

The expletives and threat laden-tirade also prompted a total media boycott of Patil's subsequent evening press conference at Balasaheb Bhavan, the Shiv Sena office, where the Lok Sabha MP had intended to clear his stand on instructions of Shinde.

The Mumbai North-East MP was among the six Shiv Sena (UBT) lawmakers who crossed over to the Shinde-led party on June 22 (Monday).

Already at loggerheads with Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut over the 'Operation Tudva' (bash up) campaign against the rebel MPs, Patil lost his cool on Thursday when journalists questioned his retaliatory claim that he would "bomb protesters".

The journalists also posed uncomfortable question about why his daughter and corporator Rajul Patil chose to stay with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) despite his defection.

Patil lost his cool over this and was seen shouting, "Why are you poking your nose in my affairs? If you come again, I will kill you." Patil and Raut have been involved in verbal altercation after the former switched sides. On Monday night, hours after joining the Shiv Sena, Patil told news channels that when his father and late Congress MLA Dina Bama Patil was attacked, "they killed people". He, however, did not elaborate further.

On Thursday, Patil clarified that the incident occurred even before he was born.

After the media boycott, Patil expressed regret over his altercation with journalists.

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"Ever since I joined the Shiv Sena, I have been subjected to continuous humiliation. When journalist friends came again this morning, I folded my hands and requested them not to ask me any more questions on this issue.

"However, as the same question was repeatedly asked, the situation escalated. In the confusion and heat of the moment, I unintentionally used inappropriate words. I sincerely express regret to all journalist brothers and sisters for that," said the Lok Sabha MP.

Patil said he has no objection to criticism directed at him by political opponents or anyone else.

Read Also Bhiwandi Journalists Protest Against MP Sanjay Dina Patil Over Alleged Threats, Seek Police Action

However, he said it is wrong to spread false information or use offensive language about his wife, daughter, mother, and his father, who is no longer alive.

"You are free to say whatever you want about my political position, but I request that my family be kept out of this," Patil insisted.

Earlier in the day, Raut wrote to the Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti seeking action against Patil over his alleged statements that if anyone protested against him (for defecting), he will "throw bombs" at them, enter their homes and "kill them".

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, said the police would take appropriate action against anyone issuing threats.

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"We will not allow anyone's house to be blown up with a bomb, nor should anyone be frightened by hollow threats. If anyone issues threats, the police will give them an appropriate response," the CM told reporters.

Deputy CM Shinde tried damage control when asked for his reaction outside the state legislature complex.

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"Sanjay Dina Patil had no intention to insult the journalists....If anyone has been hurt by his words, he has expressed his willingness to express regret. I have clearly told Sanjay Dina Patil that if you have made any untoward remarks, you should express regret," Shinde added.

Without naming Raut, Shinde said Patil had become upset over repeated personal attacks.

"Since 2022 (when Shinde split the Shiv Sena), you have all seen the kind of language being used in front of the media. References are made to family members and people are asked to enter others' homes. Sanjay Dina Patil was disgusted by such language. He is neither against the media nor angry with journalists," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Both Raut and Patil once shared warm ties. Patil has openly acknowledged Raut's role in helping him, as the united NCP candidate, win the 2004 assembly against Shiv Sena's official candidate and also the 2009 Lok Sabha polls against BJP nominee Kirit Somaiya.

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After losing in the 2014 Lok Sabha, assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Patil switched to the undivided Shiv Sena and won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on a Shiv Sena (UBT) ticket.

In the letter to the police commissioner, Raut said Patil's alleged remarks amounted to terrorism and criminal intent.

He claimed the rebel MPs had become a subject of public outrage across the country.

There is immense anger among the people of Maharashtra against this split, and people are staging protests at various places because they feel that voters have been grossly "betrayed". Protesting and holding elected representatives accountable are constitutional rights of citizens, the Rajya Sabha member said.

Raut alleged that Patil said if anyone protests against him, he will "throw bombs" at them, enter their homes and "kill them".

The Sena (UBT) leader said an MP threatening to use bombs is deeply alarming.

If these bombs have been manufactured or stored at his residence, an immediate search of his premises should be conducted. Assistance from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) should be sought for this purpose. If these bombs were obtained from any terrorist organisation or criminal network, then this becomes a grave issue of national security, Raut said.

The Sena (UBT) MP claimed Patil stated not to mess with him and before protesting against him, people should take out a life insurance policy, adding he will send them "either to the crematorium or to the hospital".

While issuing this threat, Patil spoke about "killing" five people, he alleged in his letter to the police.

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Raut said an investigation should be conducted into who these five people were, and when and why Patil allegedly killed them. Since he has himself made this admission, a murder case should be immediately registered against him, he said.

Raut claimed Patil's statements constitute evidence of threats, terrorism, and criminal intent.

"Immediate action should be taken against him. Otherwise, I will be compelled to seek legal remedies before the courts in the interest of public safety," he said.

"In such a case, he should be immediately arrested under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) for involvement in terrorist and anti-national activities," he said in the letter.