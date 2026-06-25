Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Journalists Protest Against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil; Demand Public Apology |

Pune: Journalists in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday strongly condemned Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil over his alleged abusive behaviour towards journalists. The Pune Union of Working Journalists (PUWJ) also wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding action against the first-time MP and seeking a public apology from him.



According to the PUWJ, the incident took place when electronic media reporters approached Sanjay Dina Patil for his reaction to a political controversy. It alleged that the MP abused the journalists, used filthy language, behaved aggressively and even issued death threats while they were carrying out their professional duties.



In a letter addressed to Shinde, the Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh termed the incident an attack on the freedom of the press and strongly condemned the MP's conduct. The organisation urged Shinde, as the Shiv Sena chief, to reprimand Patil and ensure that he publicly apologises to the journalists. It also warned that if no action is taken, journalists from different parts of the state may boycott both Shiv Sena events and Sanjay Dina Patil in the coming days.





The letter said Shinde has always maintained good relations with journalists and requested him to advise Patil, who recently joined the Shiv Sena, to behave respectfully with members of the media.



Agitation In Pimpri-Chinchwad



Meanwhile, journalists in Pimpri staged a protest against Patil's remarks and demanded that Shinde seek his resignation. Journalists from across the city participated in the agitation.



Senior journalist Govind Wakade said Patil's language was unacceptable for a public representative and demanded that he be removed from his post. Veteran journalist Nandkumar Saturdekar alleged that attempts were being made to silence the media and said journalists would not tolerate such behaviour. He added that politics in Maharashtra had lost its sense of decency.



Journalist Avinash Chilekar criticised the BJP for allegedly supporting such leaders. Senior journalist Santosh Mishra said asking questions is the duty of journalists and that they would continue doing their job despite threats. Balasaheb Dhasal said those in power must be firmly held accountable for such conduct.