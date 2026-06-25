Pune: Midnight Tree Felling For Metro Project Triggers Outrage, Activists Question Procedure | Sourced

A late-night tree-felling operation carried out for the Satara Road Metro project has sparked strong protests from environmental activists, who have alleged that the exercise was conducted without following due process and in violation of commitments made to citizens.

According to Sanaa Shaikh, a social activist, tree cutting began between 11pm and midnight on June 22. Local residents alerted volunteers after hearing chainsaws at the site. One of the volunteers, Sai, reached the location and asked officials to produce the permission granted for the operation. Workers allegedly showed the approval only on a mobile phone, raising concerns over transparency.

She further claimed that the permission document did not bear the signature of Bibwewadi Tree Authority member Mistry Atole. They also alleged that neither the Tree Authority representative nor the contractor responsible for the work was present during the operation.

Questions have also been raised over whether the contractor engaged in the tree felling possessed a valid Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) licence. Under the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act, 1975, activists said an authorised representative of the Tree Authority is expected to remain present during such operations.

The controversy has intensified as activists alleged that assurances given during a public hearing on May 7 were not honoured. They claimed Bibvewadi Tree Officer Sheetal Wakde had assured residents that a joint hearing would be held with the Katraj Ward Office, while Dhanakawadi Tree Officer Surekha Bhange had promised a joint site inspection before any action was taken. According to campaigners, neither of these commitments was fulfilled.

Shaikh said citizens had participated in the consultation process in good faith and expected transparency. "We were promised hearings, inspections and openness in the decision-making process. Instead, trees were allegedly cut at night without addressing concerns raised by residents. Until compliance reports and approvals are made public, serious questions about the legality of the operation will remain," she said.

Residents have also questioned whether the mandatory compensatory measures were completed before the tree felling. They claimed authorities were required to plant 1,055 trees, each measuring between 12 and 15 feet in height, and transplant 27 existing trees. They alleged that no compliance report has been made public to confirm whether these conditions were fulfilled.

Campaigners further pointed out that, as per provisions linked to a High Court order, authorities were required to wait 15 days after granting permission before beginning tree felling. While permission was reportedly issued on June 15, the operation commenced on June 22, prompting activists to question whether the prescribed waiting period had been observed.

The Metro authorities and the PMC had not issued an official response to the allegations at the time of publication.