Pune: PMC Prepares For Palkhi Procession; Detailed Arrangements Underway - All You Need To Know | File Photo

With the annual Ashadhi Wari Palkhi procession approaching, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated extensive preparations to ensure a safe, smooth and well-organised pilgrimage for thousands of Warkaris expected to pass through the city.

A high-level review meeting chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate) Prajit Nair assessed the readiness of various civic departments. Senior officials from the engineering, health, sanitation, electricity, project, water supply, public relations and regional offices participated in the meeting to review arrangements along the Palkhi route.

The PMC has directed the Project Department to install barricades near the Vishrantwadi underpass to prevent accidents and remove all obstructions beneath the Metro corridor in Shivajinagar within the next two days.

The Solid Waste Management Department will deploy portable toilets at key locations along the route, supported by jetting machines and dedicated sanitation staff. Areas along the procession route and halt locations will be cleaned before the arrival and immediately after the departure of the Palkhi. Anti-odour treatment and insecticide spraying will also be undertaken.

To enhance safety, the Electrical Department will install additional street lighting, ensure all existing lights are functional and monitor sensitive locations through CCTV surveillance with DG power backup wherever required. A central control room will monitor the procession, while public announcement vehicles will provide guidance and important information to pilgrims.

The Health Department will keep adequate stocks of medicines at civic hospitals and deploy around 40 medical teams, 30 doctors and ambulance services throughout the procession. Health camps will also be organised for Warkaris, along with foot massage machines and massage facilities with the support of medical college students.

Ward offices and regional offices have been instructed to arrange temporary shelters, barricades and queue management systems. Parking facilities, directional signboards and other civic amenities will be provided in coordination with the police.

The Encroachment Department has been directed to remove all illegal structures, signboards and obstructions along the Palkhi route at least five days before the procession to ensure the uninterrupted movement of pilgrims.

PMC has also ordered the repair of potholes, levelling of manhole chambers and a special cleanliness drive at all public toilets along the route, with each facility to be cleaned at least four times a day during the pilgrimage.

Considering the monsoon, waterproof shelters will be erected at key locations. Large German hangars will be set up at selected grounds to accommodate Warkaris, providing facilities such as rest areas, administrative offices, Hirakani rooms, bathing facilities, toilets and health camps.

The Water Supply Department will establish around 15 drinking water distribution points and deploy additional water tankers if required. The Veterinary Department will station teams to monitor the health of bullocks, horses and other animals participating in the procession, while the Pest Control Department will carry out preventive spraying at all halt locations before the arrival of the Palkhi.

Schools identified along the route will also be made available to accommodate pilgrims with basic amenities, including sanitation facilities.

During the meeting, officials were instructed to ensure close coordination among all departments and complete all preparatory work well before the arrival of the Palkhi. The PMC reiterated its commitment to providing all essential civic services and ensuring that the annual pilgrimage is conducted in a safe, clean and orderly manner.