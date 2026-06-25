Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Pune Court Rejects ‘Accidental Fall’ Defence, Convicts 65-Year-Old Accused – Here’s All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: A special court in Pune has convicted a 65-year-old man for the brutal kidnapping, rape, and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in Nasrapur village. Special Judge S R Salunkhe delivered the guilty verdict on Thursday after a fast-track, in-camera trial. The court has reserved its final decision on the sentencing until 29th June, when it will choose between life imprisonment and death by hanging.

The horrific crime took place on 1st May 2026 between 3 PM and 4 PM. The police filed a massive 1,200-page chargesheet within just 15 days of the incident. The case triggered massive protests across Maharashtra, including a four-hour road blockade on the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass road.

The Charges and Evidence Proven in Court

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar informed the media that the state successfully proved all charges against the accused, Bhimrao Kamble. The court found him guilty under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, molestation, rape, and murder. He was also convicted under several strict sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The prosecution built an airtight case by recording the testimonies of 55 people. This included crucial statements from the victim’s mother, father, and grandmother. The court accepted a large amount of forensic and technical evidence as fully proven. This included DNA profiling, CCTV footage, medical data, a potency test, and a soundness test.

Furthermore, the prosecution presented a detailed timeline of the assault. Medical records and the post-mortem report showed that the child was continuously exploited for 39 minutes. Doctors found 18 distinct injuries on her body, which included severe physical and unnatural sexual assault. The prosecution also proved that Kamble committed unnatural acts on the victim’s body after she died.

What the Accused Claimed in His Defence

When the court questioned Kamble about his sentence, he repeated a statement he had previously recorded under Section 351 of the Criminal Procedure Code. Kamble maintained his innocence and claimed the death was an accident.

He told the court that he had taken the young girl to a cowshed simply to show her a newborn calf. He claimed that he was carrying her in his arms when his foot got caught in a pipe and he fell down. According to Kamble, the girl was injured in the fall and started crying. He stated that he panicked and left her on a cot before walking away because he was scared people would suspect him.

"He pleaded not guilty throughout the trial," said the police.

Read Also Pune Special Court To Deliver Verdict On June 25 In Nasrapur Child Rape And Murder Case

The Demand for the Death Penalty

The prosecution strongly rejected Kamble’s accident story. Prosecutor Misar argued that the crime was not an accident but a planned conspiracy executed with a very cool mind. The state has demanded the death penalty by hanging, arguing that Kamble is completely beyond reform.

To support the demand for death, the prosecution cited 12 landmark Supreme Court judgements to prove this case fits the “rarest of the rare” category. Misar revealed that Kamble is a repeat offender with a dangerous past. He has prior criminal charges involving a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, and an animal. The state argued that such a perverted individual is a permanent threat to society and has no right to live.

What Happens Next

The defence lawyers have asked the court to reject the death penalty. They cited Kamble’s advanced age of 65 years and his denial of the crime as mitigating factors to save him from the gallows. They also submitted two past case laws to support their argument.

The court heard detailed arguments from both sides regarding the length of the punishment. Following Supreme Court guidelines for death penalty cases, the judge has allowed time to review all materials. The court is currently examining the case laws, jail conduct reports, and the family history of the accused. Judge Salunkhe will announce the final quantum of punishment on Monday.