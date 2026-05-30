Nasrapur Rape & Murder: Six Witnesses Depose Against Accused In Pune Court, Victim’s Parents Testify | Representative Image

Pune: The trial in the Nasrapur minor girl assault and murder case moved forward on Friday, with six witnesses testifying against the accused Bhimrao Prabhakar Kamble before a special court in Pune.

Among those examined were the victim’s mother and father, witnesses who conducted the spot inspection, and two eyewitnesses who allegedly saw Kamble with the three-and-a-half-year-old girl shortly before the crime.

What’s The Incident?

The case relates to the assault and murder of a minor girl in Nasrapur in Bhor tehsil of Pune District on Maharashtra Day. Kamble, 65, was arrested by police following the incident.

Charges were framed against the accused by Special Judge S. R. Salunkhe on Thursday. The prosecution has submitted a list of 82 witnesses who are expected to be examined during the course of the trial.

What Happened In Court?

On Friday, Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar recorded the statements of the first six witnesses before the court. The witnesses were later cross-examined by defence counsel. Advocate Himmatrao Jadhav.

According to the prosecution, CCTV footage allegedly showed the accused leaving with the child. Two eyewitnesses who reportedly saw Kamble with the girl also appeared before the court and recorded their statements.

Additional Charges Demanded…

Speaking about the proceedings, Special Public Prosecutor Misar said the court has directed that the case be heard on a fast-track basis. He said witness examinations and cross-examinations would continue in the coming hearings, and efforts would be made to conclude the trial at the earliest.

The prosecution has also moved an application seeking the addition of charges related to the destruction of evidence against the accused. The request is currently under consideration by the special court.

Further hearings in the case are expected in the coming days as the prosecution begins presenting more witnesses from its list of 82.