Who Is Bhimrao Kamble? Accused In Nasrapur 4-Year-Old Rape & Murder Case

Pune: The horrific incident in Nasrapur, Pune district, has triggered outrage across Maharashtra after a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The crime came to light on Friday afternoon and has since led to protests and strong public reaction. The accused Bhimrao Kamble was caught on camera where he was seen leading the victim to a cowshed. The Judicial Magistrate First Class Court of Pune has currently sent the 65-year-old man to police custody till May 7.

Who is Bhimrao Kamble?

The accused has been identified as Bhimrao Kamble, a 65-year-old labourer with a criminal background. While speaking to reporters, Pune (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said that the accused has a criminal history, with cases registered against him in 1998 and 2015. He was subsequently acquitted in both instances. He is a labourer and typically wanders around the village and occasionally takes up jobs.

How the Crime Unfolded

According to information received, the girl had come to stay at her grandmother's house for the holidays. On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the girl to a cowshed on the pretext of showing her a calf. There, he is suspected of having sexually assaulted her and killed her by crushing her with a stone in an attempt to conceal identity.

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Later, in an attempt to hide the crime, the accused reportedly buried the child's body under a heap of cow dung inside the shed. The incident came to light when the girl went missing in the afternoon and her family began a frantic search. Her body was discovered during the search operation. CCTV footage from the area reportedly showed the accused taking the child along, which helped police identify him.

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Protest In Pune

The heinous incident invited public wrath as protestors blocked the Pune-Bengaluru highway. Police used mild lathi charge to disperse protesters who blocked the Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Pune district.

Child Cremated With Tight Security

Under tight security arrangements, the child's body was brought to Vaikunth crematorium in Pune for the last rites, where the cremation was carried out.