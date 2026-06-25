Pune Court Convicts 65-Year-Old In Nasrapur Child Rape-Murder Case; Death Penalty Sought Under POCSO Act, Sentencing On June 29 | Representational Image

Pune: A special court in Pune on Thursday convicted a 65-year-old man in the rape-murder of a three-year-old girl in Nasrapur village last month. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on June 29.

Additional Sessions Judge (Special Judge ) S R Salunkhe held the accused Bhimrao Kamble guilty of kidnapping, rape and murder.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the prosecution had proved all charges, including kidnapping, molestation, rape and murder, along with offences under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The court held that the prosecution proved all charges. The accused denied the offence and claimed the child was injured after he slipped while showing her a calf, but the evidence proved otherwise,” Misar told reporters after the hearing.

He said the prosecution relied on 12 Supreme Court landmark judgments to argue that the case falls in the ‘rarest of the rare’ category.

“We explained the victim’s age and the 39 minutes of continuous assault. The post-mortem report showed 18 injuries. There was rape, anal penetration and oral sexual assault. The accused’s semen was found on the child’s hand and neck,” Misar said.

The court accepted CCTV footage, DNA profiling, medical evidence, potency test and soundness test as “properly proved”, he added.

Children who witnessed the accused take the victim also identified him during the identification parade, Misar said.

The government lawyer said the prosecution has sought the death penalty, arguing that Kamble was “beyond reform”.

“He has prior offences involving a 62-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl, an animal, and now this child. He is a threat to society and has no right to live if set free,” he said.

The court heard detailed arguments on the point of sentence and gave the accused time to present mitigating circumstances, as required by Supreme Court guidelines in death penalty cases, Misar said.

“The defence cited his age and denial of crime as mitigating factors and submitted two case laws. All submissions are complete,” he said.

Misar said the court has now reserved the matter for June 29 to decide between the death penalty and life imprisonment after going through the material, including 12 case laws submitted by the prosecution, jail and family study reports of the accused.

The incident took place between 3 pm and 4 pm on May 1, when Kamble allegedly lured the young girl with the promise of snacks and showing her a newborn calf in Nasrapur village in Pune district. He abducted her to a shed near a cattle barn, subjected her to sexual and unnatural assault, and subsequently murdered her by gagging her and inflicting chest injuries.

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