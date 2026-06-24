Pune: Woman & 2 Children Found Dead In Tathawade; Financial Distress Suicide Suspected | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The bodies of a woman and her two children were found under suspicious circumstances in Tathawade on Monday (June 22). It is suspected that the trio consumed poison through their food. The police have expressed a preliminary assessment that the three committed suicide due to financial difficulties.

The names of the three whose bodies were found are Kalpana Bipin Suryawanshi (35), Subhashree Bipin Suryawanshi (17), and Dadu Bipin Suryawanshi (10).

According to the information given by the police, Kalpana and her two children lived in a rented house behind GG International School in Tathawade. Kalpana's in-laws' house is in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, while her maternal home is in Yavatmal. Her husband lives in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Kalpana's sister's family lives downstairs from her house.

On Monday, as Kalpana and her children were not seen outside the house, her sister went to Kalpana's house. At that time, the door of the house was locked from the inside. She knocked on the door, but no one responded from inside.

Police said that after that, the sister called her husband. They opened the window of the house. That is when they saw all three sleeping inside. They threw water on them through the window. However, they did not respond. Following this, citizens broke open the door and entered the house.

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All three were dead inside the house. Kalpana's sister immediately called the police. The police admitted all three to YCM Hospital. However, doctors declared them dead before treatment. Kalpana had made idli and sambar in the morning. It is being estimated that she and the children ate those idlis and sambar after mixing poison in them, and passed away after that.

House auction notice...

Kalpana had taken a loan for the house from a bank. However, due to financial distress, she was unable to pay the loan installments. Three to four days ago, the bank had sent her a notice regarding putting the house up for auction. Because of this, she was under a lot of mental stress, relatives said.

Senior Police Inspector Ashok Kadlag, who is in charge of the Wakad Police Station said, "An incident involving the death of a mother and her two children occurred in Tathawade. The preliminary investigation reveals that they committed suicide. The exact cause of death will be known after the medical report is received."