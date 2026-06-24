Swarnsrishti Foundation And Water Field Technologies To Host Water Conservation Awareness Session On June 27 | AI

In an effort to promote sustainable water management and conservation, Swarnsrishti Habitat Restorer Foundation, in collaboration with Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., will organize an awareness session on rainwater harvesting, borewell recharge, and water conservation on Saturday, June 27.

Theme and Focus

The session, themed "Boond Boond Gagar Bhare – Time to Replenish Your Water Source", aims to educate citizens on practical methods of water harvesting, conservation, and management amid growing concerns over groundwater depletion.

The programme will feature water expert and chartered engineer Sandeep A. Adhyapak, Chairman and Managing Director of Water Field Technologies Pvt. Ltd., who will share technical insights and solutions related to rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, and efficient water resource management.

Target Audience

Organizers have invited residents, housing societies, environmental enthusiasts, and those interested in understanding the technical aspects of borewell recharge and rainwater harvesting to attend the interactive session and seek clarifications on their queries.

The event will be held at Hyde Park on June 27 from 5 pm onwards. For further details, interested participants may contact Jyoti Nadkarni at 9619989730.

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