Pune Special Court To Deliver Verdict On June 25 In Nasrapur Child Rape And Murder Case | Representational Image

Pune: A special court in Pune is set to pronounce its verdict on June 25 in the Nasrapur child rape and murder case, a senior official of Pune Rural Police said on Wednesday.

The case relates to the alleged rape and murder of a three-and-a-half-year-old girl in the Nasrapur area of Bhor taluka in Pune district. The incident came to light on May 1 and triggered widespread outrage across the state.

Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar said the final round of arguments in the case commenced at 11 am and concluded around 4 pm on Saturday.

According to Misar, the prosecution presented several crucial pieces of evidence before the court, including a detailed timeline of events, medical and forensic reports, DNA analysis findings, and connectivity charts linking the accused to the crime.

He further stated that the prosecution also submitted written arguments backed by references to important judicial precedents. The defence completed its submissions later in the day, following which the court reserved the matter for judgment.

The case was taken up by a special fast-track court. Pune Rural Police filed a chargesheet running over 1,100 pages against the accused, identified as Bhimrao Kamble, within two weeks of the incident.

According to police, the accused, a 65-year-old man residing in the area, allegedly lured the child before committing the crime. He was arrested shortly after the incident came to light.

Earlier in May, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill had stated that the accused had two similar cases registered against him, including a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in 2015.

"The accused is a 65-year-old man who lives in the surrounding area. He lured the girl and did this. We arrested the accused within an hour of receiving information. The accused has two similar cases registered against him, including a POCSO case in 2015. Investigation reveals that he is of this tendency," Gill had told ANI.

The victim's father had earlier appealed to political leaders not to visit the family until justice was delivered and the accused was awarded capital punishment.

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