Pune Industrial Unit Fired Upon After ₹5 Crore Extortion Call; Motorbike With Tampered IDs Recovered During Probe | Video

Pune Industrial Unit Fired Upon After ₹5 Crore Extortion Call; Motorbike With Tampered IDs Recovered During Probe | FPJ

Pune: Police have recovered a motorbike allegedly used by unidentified persons involved in firing at an industrial establishment of a Pune-based businessman, officials said.

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Amol Rajendra Chamadai, who runs a steel products business, had told the Wanwadi police that he received a phone call at around 4.30 pm on Monday from a person who identified himself as "Arzu Bishnoi" and allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from him and his business partners, they said.

The businessman later approached the Fursungi police station for further action as the matter fell under its jurisdiction. While he was present at the police station, four rounds were allegedly fired at his establishment in the Fursungi area at 8.10 pm.

While no injuries were reported, the firing damaged the company's advertisement board of the company, according to the police.

A two-wheeler was found abandoned at a short distance from the unit located in the Fursungi area on Wednesday, an official said.

During the investigation, police found that the culprits had deliberately destroyed the vehicle's registration, engine and chassis numbers in an attempt to conceal the identity and evade detection, the official said.

An investigation was underway into the alleged extortion call and the firing incident to ascertain the identity of the culprits and determine whether the two incidents are linked, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)