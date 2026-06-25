Pune Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Café CCTV Video Of Siya Goyal & Chetan Chaudhary Goes Viral | WATCH | Video Screengrab

Pune: A CCTV video from a café in Pune has surfaced in connection with the alleged murder conspiracy of Ketan Agarwal. The footage, which is now circulating on social media, purportedly shows accused Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary entering the café a day before Agarwal's death at Lohagad Fort.

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According to the Pune Rural Police, the two met at the café on June 17, a day before the fatal trek. Investigators allege the meeting was the final planning session for the murder.

Police said the CCTV footage shows Siya and Chetan arriving at around 4.35 pm and leaving at about 5.30 pm after spending nearly an hour inside the café. The footage is among the key pieces of evidence collected during the investigation.

The prosecution has alleged that the duo used YouTube videos and digital maps during the meeting to study Lohagad Fort, understand the terrain and plan how the alleged murder would be carried out the following day.

Investigators also claim the café meeting is supported by mobile phone location data and Call Detail Records (CDRs), which allegedly place both accused together and show frequent communication between them before the June 18 trek.

According to the police, Siya and Chetan were allegedly in a relationship before Siya's engagement to Ketan Agarwal. The investigators have further alleged that there were multiple earlier attempts to kill Agarwal at Lohagad Fort before the fatal incident on June 18.

The café CCTV footage, digital evidence and the alleged online searches are expected to form a key part of the prosecution's case.

The allegations are based on the Pune Rural Police's investigation and are yet to be tested in court. The accused are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.