Mumbai: Western Railway To Deploy Marshals At Busy Stations To Improve AC Local Punctuality | File Pic

Mumbai: Facing increasing delays in its suburban network, Western Railway (WR) has decided to deploy marshals at select high-footfall stations during peak hours to ensure the timely closing of automatic doors in air-conditioned (AC) local trains. Railway officials said overcrowding in AC locals has become one of the biggest reasons for the recent decline in punctuality, as longer boarding and alighting times at stations disrupt train schedules.

According to WR data, of the 1,414 suburban services operated on June 23, as many as 1,404 trains were delayed. While 269 services were delayed by one to three minutes and 349 by four to five minutes, 78 trains were delayed beyond five minutes, including one service that ran over 30 minutes late. Although delays of up to five minutes are officially treated as "on time," commuters say the repeated hold-ups are affecting daily travel across the network used by nearly 30-32 lakh passengers.

A senior Western Railway official said AC locals, introduced to provide a comfortable travel experience, are now carrying passenger loads far beyond their intended capacity during office hours. "Unlike regular locals, AC trains have automatic doors and limited entry and exit points. During peak hours, passengers take longer to board and alight, increasing station halt time and affecting punctuality. Marshals will be deployed at busy stations to help passengers board quickly and ensure doors close on time," the official said.

The marshals will be stationed at select crowded stations during peak hours to regulate boarding, prevent passengers from blocking the doors and minimise delays caused by extended halts. Officials, however, clarified that there is no proposal at present to increase the number of AC local services despite rising demand.

Ticketless travel in AC locals also remains a concern. WR officials said ticket-checking squads detected 18,305 cases in May, recovering ₹56.02 lakh through excess fare charges and penalties. The figure is the highest recorded since AC suburban services were introduced and represents a 323% increase over May 2025.

Commuters say crowding inside AC locals has reached levels similar to regular suburban trains. "The railways should deploy more ticket-checking staff as illegal vendors and beggars are frequently seen in AC coaches. At the same time, the air-conditioning is either too cold or not working properly," said Rajiv Singhal, a daily commuter from Dahisar.

Commuter activist Subhash Gupta said deploying marshals may help improve punctuality in the short term, but urged the railways to focus on increasing carrying capacity and strengthening enforcement against ticketless travel to provide a lasting solution.

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