Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Speaks To Father Of 22-Year-Old Mayank Lohar | Video |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on June 23 spoke to Ramesh Lohar, the father of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar, who was brutally stabbed to death following a late-night argument over closing the door of a crowded local train during heavy rainfall. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over passenger safety on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

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In the clip, the grieving father is seen demanding justice from the Deputy Chief Minister for his son, who was killed for no reason at all. He urges that the attacker, identified as Roshan Suvarna, be given the harshest punishment and made an example of for destroying an entire family.

Mayank's Last Train Journey & How The Accused Was Caught

Mayank Ramesh Lohar (22), a Virar resident employed as a salesman with a private firm in Andheri, was returning home on the Churchgate–Nalasopara Fast Local (Train No. 90663) on the night of June 23 when a dispute allegedly broke out inside the first-class compartment over whether the coach door should remain open amid heavy rainfall.

According to police, rainwater was entering the compartment through the open doorway, prompting Mayank to ask a fellow passenger to shut the door. The disagreement soon escalated into a heated argument, during which the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the abdomen while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations.

As co-passengers rushed to assist the injured commuter, the accused reportedly fled by jumping off the train before it came to a halt at Platform No. 6 of Borivali station around 11.04 pm.

Read Also Maharashtra Assembly Seeks Answers On Mumbai Local Train Murder & Passenger Safety

Mayank was initially examined and later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for specialised treatment. He was transported by ambulance under the escort of Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

To track down the suspect, investigators reviewed footage from over 400 CCTV cameras installed across Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road and Nalasopara railway stations, along with nearby locations. Combining CCTV analysis with technical surveillance and intelligence inputs, police identified the accused as Roshan Suvarna (30), a resident of Mira Road East who works for a cargo company handling QR code and barcode-related operations.

Suvarna was traced to the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai and taken into custody on June 24. Police said he is currently being interrogated and will be produced before a court on Thursday.

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