Mumbai Local Train Murder Case: Victim's Father Urges State To Hang His Son's Murderer

The Mumbai local train murder case victim’s father, Ramesh Lohar. |

Mumbai: The Mumbai local train murder case victim’s father, Ramesh Lohar, on Thursday, while speaking to the media, urged the state to hang his son’s murderer.

“He killed my son; he took his life. He should also be hanged. If he is executed, the world should see it and understand that this is the fate of someone who kills a child,” he said.

Virar, Maharashtra: On a Mumbai local train passenger being stabbed to death over shutting a door during the rain, Ramesh Lohar, father of the victim, says, "He killed my son; he took his life. He should also be hanged. If he is executed, the world should see it and understand… pic.twitter.com/x7aV3gKRbJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 24, 2026

Further speaking to reporters, he stated that the accused should be given the death penalty. “Only then will my heart find some peace. I want him to be punished and sentenced to death. That is what I am demanding,” he added.

Murder aboard local train

The demand from the victim's father came after 22-year-old Mayank Lohar was fatally stabbed onboard the Churchgate–Nalasopara fast local train on Tuesday following a heated argument with another passanger over closing of the coach gate . The victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Mayank was a resident of Virar and worked as a salesman with a private company in Andheri.

The incident occurred when Mayank was returning home form work. The accused and the victim has boarded the train from Andheri station. An argument reportedly broke out between him and the accused over whether the coach door should remain open or closed during heavy rain.

The verbal altercation quickly escalated, and the accused allegedly pulled out a sharp weapon and stabbed Mayank in the abdomen while the train was travelling between Andheri and Borivali stations. However, before the train came to a complete halt at Platform No. 6 at around 11.04 pm, the accused reportedly jumped off and escaped the scene.

Accused arrested after probe

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. The accused, a Mira Road resident, has been identified as Roshan Suvarna.

According to police, Roshan Suvarna, 30, works for a cargo company and is involved in QR code- and barcode-related operations.

Police further stated that they apprehended the accused from the Panvel area of Navi Mumbai on June 24.