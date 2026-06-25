Maharashtra Assembly Seeks Answers On Mumbai Local Train Murder & Passenger Safety | X / @fpjindia

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar took serious note of the recent incident of murder of a young commuter aboard a Mumbai suburban train. He directed the state government to present a detailed statement on the incident in the House on June 29.

Raising the issue during the proceedings, Congress MLA Nana Patole described the incident as a matter of grave concern and questioned the safety of millions of passengers who depend on Mumbai’s suburban railway network every day. He demanded a comprehensive discussion on commuter security and urged the government to ensure swift justice for the victim's family.



Patole said the tragic incident had shaken public confidence and highlighted the need for stronger safety measures on local trains. He called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation and apprise the legislature of the action being taken.

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Taking note of concerns expressed by members across party lines, Narwekar directed the government to submit a report in the Assembly on Monday. The statement is expected to include details of the crime, the status of the investigation, and steps being taken to enhance passenger safety.



The demand for a statement comes in the wake of the shocking murder of 22-year-old Mayank Lohar inside a moving Mumbai local train. According to police, an argument over keeping train doors open during the monsoon escalated into violence when accused Sachin Ramesh Suvarna allegedly stabbed Lohar in a first-class compartment between Andheri and Borivali stations on Tuesday night.



The accused was arrested within hours from the Panvel area by the Government Railway Police, and further investigation is underway. The incident has triggered widespread concern over security arrangements on Mumbai’s lifeline suburban railway network.

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