'Arrest Him Under UAPA': Sanjay Raut Writes To Mumbai Police Commissioner Against MP Sanjay Dina Patil Over Alleged Threats Amid Sena UBT Rift |

Mumbai: The political confrontation between the Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde intensified on Thursday after Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut wrote a strongly-worded letter to Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, accusing newly-inducted Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Dina Patil of issuing violent threats against party workers and protesters.

The development comes after six MPs quit the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and joined the Shinde camp, triggering political tensions across Mumbai. Supporters of both factions reportedly gathered in large numbers outside Raut’s residence in Bhandup amid escalating hostilities.

In his letter to the police commissioner, Raut alleged that the rebel MPs had become the target of widespread public anger and protests across Maharashtra over what he termed a 'betrayal' of voters and party workers.

Raut stated that protesting against elected representatives was a constitutional right, but claimed that Sanjay Dina Patil had allegedly threatened those demonstrating against him. Quoting the MP, Raut alleged that Patil said, “Do not mess with me. Before protesting against me, take life insurance. I will either send you to the crematorium or to the hospital.”

Raut further claimed that Patil allegedly stated, “I have killed five people before,” and demanded that police immediately investigate the remark and determine who those individuals were and under what circumstances they were allegedly killed. The Shiv Sena UBT leader also accused Patil of allegedly threatening to throw bombs at protesters and attack them inside their homes if demonstrations against him continued.

Calling the statements 'extremely serious and alarming,' Raut urged police to search Patil’s residence to verify whether any explosives were being stored there. He also suggested that anti-terror agencies should be involved if necessary. “If bombs are being spoken about, this becomes a matter of national security. If any terror links are found, action under UAPA should be considered,” Raut stated in the letter.

He further warned that if any political worker is attacked or killed in the current atmosphere, the responsibility would lie with Sanjay Dina Patil. Raut also said that if immediate action was not taken, he may be forced to approach the court in the interest of public safety.

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