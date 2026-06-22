'Fullproof Operation Tiger In Front Of You': Top 10 Quotes From Eknath Shinde's Speech After 6 Rebel UBT MPs Join Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Monday addressed a press conference following the success of 'Operation Tiger'.

The address came after six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, formally becoming part of the party.

The MPs who joined Shiv Sena include Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh, and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar.

During the press conference, the six MPs were seen sharing the stage with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Top quotes from Shinde

Here are the top 10 quotes from Eknath Shinde's address:

"Shiv Sena has become the second-largest party in Maharashtra."

"We have to take Shiv Sena's message door to door. All of you should work for the development and betterment of Maharashtra."

"Everyone was talking about 'Operation Tiger'. I want to tell you that we carried out a foolproof operation, and the result is before you today. All six MPs have joined Shiv Sena. Operation Tiger has been successful."

"I always keep my promises and never go back on my word."

"As a karyakarta, I work for the people. I want to tell these MPs that no one has a boss here."

"The double-engine government is with you, and the issues of all your constituencies will be resolved."

"The public gave us the mandate. We are taking forward Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology and formed an alliance with the BJP."

"Those who adopted a different ideology were rejected by Maharashtra. Maharashtra has its own traditions and culture."

"We have only one agenda — development."

"These MPs have joined the real Shiv Sena, a party built on the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe."

Shiv Sena leaders celebrate after six MPs joined Shinde Sena

Following the joining of the six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, Shiv Sena leaders and workers celebrated the development by dancing and raising slogans in support of the party leadership.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders dance and celebrate after 6 Shiv Sena UBT MPs joined Shiv Sena today in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/3STaGZa6Lv — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026

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