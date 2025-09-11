 Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi After Opposition Split In Vice-Presidential Polls
Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde Targets Rahul Gandhi After Opposition Split In Vice-Presidential Polls

Dr. Shinde, who served as the polling agent for the NDA candidate, played a role in strategizing and securing additional support. He emphasized that C.P. Radhakrishnan receiving more votes than expected reflects the NDA's continued strong unity.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Shiv Sena MP Dr Shrikant Shinde |

After the INDIA bloc’s votes split in the Vice-Presidential election, Shiv Sena MP and polling agent of C.P. Radhakrishnan, Dr. Shrikant Shinde, launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s “Inner Voice” Remark Mocked

Rahul Gandhi had appealed to INDIA bloc MPs to “listen to their inner voice” before casting their votes. Taking a dig at this, Dr. Shinde said:
“The INDIA bloc MPs actually listened to Rahul Gandhi! Their inner voice awakened, and many among them cast their first-preference votes in favor of NDA’s candidate, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan. The true inner voice is faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, and the opposition has finally realized this—better late than never.”

Election Result

NDA candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan – 452 first-preference votes

INDIA bloc candidate Justice (Retd.) B. Sudarshan Reddy – 300 votes

The results clearly highlighted a significant split within the opposition bloc.

Dr. Shinde Thanks Opposition MPs

While thanking opposition MPs who voted for the NDA, Dr. Shinde said:
“The work done by Prime Minister Modi over the past 10 years, initiatives like Operation Sindoor, and the central government’s policies have influenced not only NDA MPs but also opposition MPs. That is why several opposition members voted for the NDA candidate in the Vice-Presidential election.”

Polling Agent’s Role in Strategy

Dr. Shinde, who served as the polling agent for the NDA candidate, played a role in strategizing and securing additional support. He emphasized that C.P. Radhakrishnan receiving more votes than expected reflects the NDA’s continued strong unity.

