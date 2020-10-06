Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik urges Mumbai Police to probe whether family members incited SSR to commit suicide

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has made a serious charge against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family saying that the family members incited him to commit suicide due to depression for his property in Mumbai. He has urged the Mumbai Police to investigate. He further stated that SSR’s sister in law and his family were giving him drugs on the basis of a fake prescription from a doctor in Delhi.

Sarnaik’s statement comes three days after the AIIMS panel has revealed that SSR death was because of suicide and it was not a murder.

‘’After SSR’s death, those levelling charges against Shiv Sena got exposed after the AIIMS panel report. The party has retorted the allegations made by political leaders and anchors of a few TV channels from time to time. These people should now think 100 times before levelling charges against Shiv Sena founded by Bal Thackeray,’’ said Sarnaik. He further added that the findings of the AIIMS panel are slap on the face of those who were indulged in making baseless allegations against Shiv Sena.

‘’According to the Mumbai Police probe, SSR’s sister in law and his family were giving him drugs on the basis of a fake prescription from a Delhi based doctor. I call upon the Mumbai Police to urgently investigate whether SSR’s family members incited him to commit suicide for his property,’’ said Sarnaik.

Sarnaik earlier had said the results of the Bihar elections, the outcome of the SSR case, and the NCB report will be released on November 3. ‘’ There is also the election in America and the vaccine for Covid. But then the love for Mumbai will blossom. Until then, the individuals, the actors who will be accused, should be prepared to face investigation,’’ he noted.