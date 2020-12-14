Pratap Sarnaik submits breach of privilege notice against media outlets for stories based on Kangana Renaut's tweet

The Shiv Sena MLA has requested the Principal Secretary to forward his notice to the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Assembly so that an inquiry in the matter can be initiated, and necessary action against Kangana Ranaut and news organisations can be taken.

"This is absolutely baseless and incorrect. It has been defamatory and therefore request you to forward the notice to the privilege committee of the state assembly for further action," Sarnaik said in the notice.

This comes days after, Sarnaik had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group and Sarnaik.

Previously, Sarnaik was in the news for moving a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Assembly in September against Arnab Goswami, Republic TV editor in chief. Sarnaik had then accused Goswami of using "derogatory" language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sarnaik had also accused Goswami of insulting ministers and MPs during his TV debates.