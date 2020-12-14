Pratap Sarnaik submits breach of privilege notice against media outlets for stories based on Kangana Renaut's tweet

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday filed a breach of privilege against media outlets for running stories allegedly based on tweet by actress Kangana Ranaut that during raids at his home ED found Pakistani credit card.
Sarnaik in his notice said ED conducted two raids at his residence and found nothing suspicious during the raids. “ED called me and my son for inquiry and we are cooperating with the ED and there is no issue, but after Kangana's tweet, electronic media and print media published news against me which were defaming and baseless as ED has officially said nothing about seizures in their raids,” Sarnaik said in the notice. Sarnaik has not mentioned names of press and media outlets in his notice.
The Shiv Sena MLA has requested the Principal Secretary to forward his notice to the Privilege Committee of Maharashtra Assembly so that an inquiry in the matter can be initiated, and necessary action against Kangana Ranaut and news organisations can be taken.
"This is absolutely baseless and incorrect. It has been defamatory and therefore request you to forward the notice to the privilege committee of the state assembly for further action," Sarnaik said in the notice.
This comes days after, Sarnaik had appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection to an alleged money laundering case related to a private firm. The ED had reportedly found some evidence of suspicious transactions between the private firm, Top Securities Group and Sarnaik.
Previously, Sarnaik was in the news for moving a breach of privilege motion in the Maharashtra Assembly in September against Arnab Goswami, Republic TV editor in chief. Sarnaik had then accused Goswami of using "derogatory" language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Sarnaik had also accused Goswami of insulting ministers and MPs during his TV debates.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)