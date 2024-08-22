Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre Booked For Offensive Remarks Against Journalist Covering Badlapur School Assault Case

The Badlapur East police have booked a case against Waman Mahatre, a leader from Shiv Sena and ex-president of Badlapur Kulgaon Council for using an offensive remark against a female local journalist in Badlapur when she was making to cover the news of two four-year-old boys sexually assaulting in a Badlapur school.

Case Lodged Against Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre

Sanjay Jadhav, the Additional Commissioner of Police of Kalyan East, confirmed that a case was lodged against Waman Mahatre under various sections of IPC and several sections of the Atrocity Act.

Jitendra Avhad, a leader from NCP (SP), rushed to Badlapur East Police Station and met with a police officer about the case of sexual assault of a two-year-old girl. Meanwhile, a female journalist also demanded to lodge a case against Waman Mahatre, but the police did not take her FIR. After Avhad intervened, a case was lodged against Waman Mahatre for sexual harassment, and under relevant sections of the Atrocity Act.

The police started collecting the video in which Waman Mahatre used an offensive remark when she was questioning Mahatre. Several politicians including Sanjay Nurupan, Chitra Wagh, and Sumshma Andrade, rushed to the police station and met with the police officer. Sushman Andhare, along with hundreds of workers, walked from Badlapur Council to the Police Station. They sat on the road with a woman worker near the Badlapur East police station. She demanded that neither women nor children were safe in schools or hospitals. The government should take appropriate action and ensure safety and security measures, despite the Ladki Bahan Yojna.