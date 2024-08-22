 Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre Booked For Offensive Remarks Against Journalist Covering Badlapur School Assault Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre Booked For Offensive Remarks Against Journalist Covering Badlapur School Assault Case

Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre Booked For Offensive Remarks Against Journalist Covering Badlapur School Assault Case

Sanjay Jadhav, the Additional Commissioner of Police of Kalyan East, confirmed that a case was lodged against Waman Mahatre under various sections of IPC and several sections of the Atrocity Act.

NK GuptaUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

The Badlapur East police have booked a case against Waman Mahatre, a leader from Shiv Sena and ex-president of Badlapur Kulgaon Council for using an offensive remark against a female local journalist in Badlapur when she was making to cover the news of two four-year-old boys sexually assaulting in a Badlapur school.

Case Lodged Against Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre

Sanjay Jadhav, the Additional Commissioner of Police of Kalyan East, confirmed that a case was lodged against Waman Mahatre under various sections of IPC and several sections of the Atrocity Act.

Read Also
'Badlapur Protest Politically Motivated,' Says CM Eknath Shinde, Calls For Justice In Assault Case
article-image

Jitendra Avhad, a leader from NCP (SP), rushed to Badlapur East Police Station and met with a police officer about the case of sexual assault of a two-year-old girl. Meanwhile, a female journalist also demanded to lodge a case against Waman Mahatre, but the police did not take her FIR. After Avhad intervened, a case was lodged against Waman Mahatre for sexual harassment, and under relevant sections of the Atrocity Act.

FPJ Shorts
Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises
Private Island Tourism: Escape From The Usual Destinations To These 5 Luxurious Paradises
Alert CISF Officer Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral
Alert CISF Officer Saves Passenger's Life With CPR At Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral
'Corporate Hypocrisy At Its Peak': New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Receives Backlash For His 1,600 Km 'Commute'
'Corporate Hypocrisy At Its Peak': New Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Receives Backlash For His 1,600 Km 'Commute'
FMCG Major Dabur India To Invest ₹400 Crore In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram For Its First Manufacturing Plant In South India
FMCG Major Dabur India To Invest ₹400 Crore In Tamil Nadu's Villupuram For Its First Manufacturing Plant In South India
Read Also
Maharashtra Government Appoints Administrator To Run Badlapur School After Violent Protests Over...
article-image

The police started collecting the video in which Waman Mahatre used an offensive remark when she was questioning Mahatre. Several politicians including Sanjay Nurupan, Chitra Wagh, and Sumshma Andrade,  rushed to the police station and met with the police officer. Sushman Andhare, along with hundreds of workers, walked from Badlapur Council to the Police Station. They sat on the road with a woman worker near the Badlapur East police station. She demanded that neither women nor children were safe in schools or hospitals. The government should take appropriate action and ensure safety and security measures, despite the Ladki Bahan Yojna.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre Booked For Offensive Remarks Against Journalist Covering Badlapur...

Shiv Sena Leader Waman Mahatre Booked For Offensive Remarks Against Journalist Covering Badlapur...

Badlapur Sexual Assault: Police Book 1,500 People & Arrest 60 For Vandalism & Violence

Badlapur Sexual Assault: Police Book 1,500 People & Arrest 60 For Vandalism & Violence

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Questions State On Delay In Recording Victims Statements

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Bombay HC Questions State On Delay In Recording Victims Statements

Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Truck Rams Into Bike From Behind In BKC; Family Chooses Eye...

Mumbai: 41-Year-Old Man Dies After Truck Rams Into Bike From Behind In BKC; Family Chooses Eye...

'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I Will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum...

'If MPSC Aspirants' Demands Not Met Today, I Will Join Protest Myself', Sharad Pawar Gives Ultimatum...