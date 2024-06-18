Shiv Sena Foundation Day 2024: Uddhav & Shinde Factions Organise Mega Events In Mumbai On June 19 |

Mumbai: With assembly elections approaching post-monsoon, both factions of the Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde are set to celebrate the party's 58th foundation day on Wednesday, June 19 with massive fanfare in the city.

Leaders from both factions will reportedly honour Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray at his samadhi in Dadar. While the specific timings for their visits have not been determined, it is expected that the parties will avoid coinciding at the venue.

Uddhav's Event In Matunga, Shinde Faction To Meet In Worli

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) plans to host a program at Shanmukhananda Hall in Matunga. During this event, Thackeray will address party leaders and honour newly elected parliamentarians, according to party leader Anil Parab.

In parallel, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will conduct a function at the National Sports Club of India (NSCI) complex in Worli. Shinde has called upon party leaders, MPs, MLAs, former corporators and other officials from across the state to participate, aiming to energise the party for the upcoming assembly elections.

Voter Registration Drive To Be Launched

Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande informed the Hindustan Times that the party will launch their membership drive on June 19, followed by a voter registration drive. "Newly elected MPs will also be felicitated during the program,” she stated. Additionally, a special campaign will be initiated to counter the perception of divisions within the Mahayuti alliance, which surfaced during the Lok Sabha elections.

The event will also serve to outline plans for celebrating two years of the Shinde government. As part of the foundation day festivities, Shiv Sena workers are reportedly set to plant one lakh trees in every district.