Shiv Sena corporator urges BMC chief to consult IIT on Bandra-East waterlogging

Mumbai: Raising the issue of water-logging each monsoon in Bandra East, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s backyard, the civic improvements committee chairman Sadanand Parab, a Shiv Sena corporator, has now written to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief Praveen Pardeshi, urging him to come up with a permanent solution to the problem.

Requesting the BMC commissioner to seek technical opinion from IIT-Bombay, Parab’s letter says that several areas of the H-East ward, that covers Bandra East, are chronic flooding spots and are inundated each monsoon. Besides the inconvenience caused to residents of the area, traffic snarls in the area have a spillover effect, causing traffic congestion on the Western Express Highway, Parab has stated.

“Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and many other political leaders reside in Kalanagar in H East ward. I have requested the BMC chief to solve the problem permanently on the water logging problem in areas under H East. Also there are many government offices, Collector office and many big private offices in the vicinity,” said Parab.

“I have requested the BMC chief to solve the problem related to water-logging in areas under H East ward permanently by taking technical opinion from IIT. Every year, water-logging takes place here, due to which residents and commuters face problems. This issue will be raised in the next group leaders meeting,” he added.

Pointing out that Chamdawadi nullah, Golibar, Behrampada, and some parts of the Mithi river fall under H East area’s jurisdiction, Parab’s letter states that waste water from these areas is let out into the sea through storm water drains, but due to water-logging in the monsoon, waste water accumulates in these areas.

Among chronic water-logging spots in H-East ward are Datta Mandir Road and Shivaji Nagar in Vakola, Kalanagar Ground East, Khar Subway, Sunder Nagar, Rameshwar Vidyamandir, Vakola Pipeline, Kalina Gaothan and Chamdawadi Nullah.

Last year, a civic chief engineer had alleged that Shiv Sainiks had manhandled and abused him in the presence of then Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar over the problem of water-logging at a particular spot in Bandra East. The Mayor, however, had said he was unaware of such an incident.

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year, the Shiv Sena candidate for the Bandra East seat was defeated by a greenhorn Congress candidate. Shiv Sena had not lost the Bandra East seat since 2009.