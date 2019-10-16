Shiv Sena’s Geeta Bhandari to be declared corporator

Mumbai: The strength of Shiv Sena corporators in the BMC went up to 94 with the addition of Geeta Bhandari to the list of its corporators. Bhandari’s name will soon be announced as corporator in the general body meeting as Congress’ Steffi Kinni from Malad ward number 32 was disqualified from the post.

Kinni was elected as corporator from ward number 32 in Malad in 2017. But later it was found that the caste certificate which she has submitted to the Election Commission was invalid by the caste certificate scrutiny committee after which Kinni had approached to the Bombay High Court.

Initially court had put a stay on the petition. Later court has lifted the stay and ordered disqualification Kinni in December 2018.

Geeta Bhandari who was on the second position, have filed a plea in the HC, and the court ordered in favour of her. The announcement of Geeta Bhandari as corporator will be made in the general body meeting of the BMC by the Mayor.