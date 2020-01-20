Shiv Sena and NCP reject Prithviraj Chavan's stunning claim on govt formation after 2014 assembly election

Shiv Sena has strongly rejected former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan's statement that he Shiv Sena had proposed to form a coalition government with his party and the NCP after the 2014 assembly election to stop the Bharatiya Janata Party from coming to power in the state. Transport Minister Anil Parab said he was not aware of any proposal as he was not privy to the meeting that Chavan was referring. ''I am not aware of any such proposal. Chavan can clarify on this issue.'' he noted.

Even after the assembly election in 2019, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was not ready for a coalition with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena but she relented after long deliberations, Chavan said in an interview with PTI. He said, “A similar situation emerged in 2014 as well. Then too, Shiv Sena and NCP had approached me to form a coalition government to stop the BJP. I immediately rejected the offer then and said winning and losing is normal in politics. In the past too, we lost elections and sat in the opposition.”