'Shiv Sena-Congress alliance strong despite having different views on issues': Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: In the wake of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's veiled jibe at Congress over conferring Bharat Ratna to Veer Savarkar, another party leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday asserted that their alliance with Congress is strong despite having a different stance on certain issues.

"Sanjay Raut mentioned in what context he spoke. Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is strong and we came together for the development of the state. We may have different views on certain issues but this is what democracy is," Thackeray told the media persons here. His remarks came hours after Raut retorted strongly to those opposing Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar and said that such people should be put in jail for two days.