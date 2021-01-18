Shiv Sena and Cong in fresh duel over renaming Aurangabad

“India's constitution is secular. Aurangzeb had a strong hatred for other religions. He tortured Sikhs and Hindus. Why should we pay attention to their relics? Who was Aurangzeb? At least, Maharashtra does not need to explain this. Therefore, there is no reason for a true Marathi and hardcore Hindu to have an attachment for Aurangzeb,” said Raut in his column. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently said that “Aurangazeb was not secular. Hence, the issue did not fall under the MVA's agenda.”

However, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat hit back and lashed out at Raut and Shiv Sena, saying that the number of advisers has been on the rise since the party clarified its position. However, those who have been in power with each other for the last five years are now doing politics of renaming.

“When Shiv Sena was in power in the central and state government, why didn't it remember the issue of renaming?” he asked. “Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have let down the people of Aurangabad despite being in power in the municipal corporation. The renaming issue is being raked up now to mislead the local people. Our ally in the state, the Shiv Sena, is worried about its votes. Hence, it has initiated this 'Saamana' (match) of renaming,” Thorat claimed.