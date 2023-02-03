Shiv Jayanti deadline to prop up iconic Thane hostel | File Photo

The Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Hostel built at Pokhran Road in Thane for economically weaker Maratha students has become inhabitable within four years. Maratha Seva Sangh district president of Thane, Mangesh Awale, held a media interaction on Wednesday and warned the authorities to make the hostel liveable before Shivaji Jayanti on Feb 19, failing which it would be shut forever.

Awale said the hostel was started in association with the State Government and the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for needy students but the facilities are not up to the mark. “We have made repeated complaints to the administration but no action has been taken,” he said.

Awale said its inspection revealed lack of security despite girls staying in the hostel, no provision of water and no toilet facilities. He alleged that the administration has repeatedly broadcast advertisements on behalf of the Social Justice Department claiming all these facilities are available.

He said when the issue was discussed with the Collector, who is also the chairman of the hostel committee, they were told that girls are not admitted to the hostel.

Awale said, “How can Maharashtra’s Chief Minister, who belongs to the Maratha community, be just a bystander to such injustice.”