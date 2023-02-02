Mumbai: MU postpones winter semester exams after protests by non teaching staff

Representational image

Mumbai: A number of students are to be affected as the winter semester examinations for all undergraduate and postgraduate examinations underway at various test centres have been postponed indefinitely in non-agricultural colleges under Mumbai University after agitations by non-teaching staff.

The Non-Agricultural University and College Servants Joint Action Committee, on February 2, 2023, vowed to boycott all exam-related activities within Mumbai universities and all other affiliated colleges to meet their demands of recruiting for the vacant non-teaching staff positions, implementing salary benefits under seventh pay commission, old pension scheme among others benefits.

“All examinations at the University of Mumbai have been suspended as of Friday, February 3, 2023, due to difficulties in the functioning after the agitation. The revised timetable of all postponed examinations will be displayed on the university website,” read the official statement released by MU.

The revised schedule of all the examinations is to be displayed on the website of the university. “We are uncertain of how long this agitation will last. The exams shall be resumed as soon as the boycott ends,” commented an official from Mumbai University.

