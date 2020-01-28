Shiv Bhojan: Over 24,000 plates served in 2 days

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government's ambitious Shiv Bhojan scheme — a meal at Rs 10 — has found hungry takers. On the first day, January 26, 11,147 plates, as against a target of 18,000 plates per day, were served in 122 canteens spread over 35 districts. On January 27, 13,500 plates were served.

The scheme, launched on an experimental basis, could not take off in Yavatmal due to code of conduct for the legislative council election.

The meal is served between 12 pm and 2 pm in the canteens identified by the state government. They are supposed to serve 500 plates per day. Initially, 50 outlets/canteens have been opened, and the government wants to increase this number in due course. The lunch plates or ‘thalis’ comprise two chapattis, one vegetable sabzi, rice and dal.