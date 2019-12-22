CM announces Rs 10 Shiv bhojan

Nagpur: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the government will implement the ambitious a Rs 10 meal scheme titled 'Shiv Bhojan' at all 36 district headquarters. Initially, the scheme will be launched in 50 centres. Thackeray has not divulged details with regard to the financial requirement for its implementation.

Shiv Sena in its poll manifesto had made a promise to open 1,000 such centres to provide delicious and healthy food. The Shiv Bhojan is expected to comprise a wholesome plate with three chapattis, a vegetable dish, a portion of rice-dal/curry and a sweets preparation, and the menu will change daily.

Interestingly, there was also mention of Rs 10 meal scheme in the common minimum programme of Maha Vikas Aghadi -- comprising Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP -- released in November. Sena, in its poll manifesto had said the centralised kitchens in every district will be managed and operated by women.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the run-up to the Assembly election had questioned the viability of the Rs 10 meal scheme.

CM Thackeray also announced that the special office of the Chief Minister’s secretariat will be opened at district level. Initially, such offices will be opened in the revenue divisions. This is to avoid time, energy and money of people those coming from rural and remote areas to Mantralaya, the secretariat in Narimian Point to pursue their grievances.

MIHAN Project

The government will give a boost to the Multi-Model International Passenger and Cargo Hub Airport at Nagpur (MIHAN) to attract more investments. The project aims at developing the existing Nagpur domestic airport as an international passenger and cargo hub airport along with a SEZ. The Nagpur airport will be further developed in the PPP model which will help expedite MIHAN development.